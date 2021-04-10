HEXO Corp. (NYSE:HEXO) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

HEXO Corp. (NYSE:HEXO) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the thirteen research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have issued a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $3.75.

Several analysts recently commented on HEXO shares. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of HEXO from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “sell” rating and set a $3.40 price objective on shares of HEXO in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on shares of HEXO from $5.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Atb Cap Markets upgraded shares of HEXO from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Desjardins increased their price objective on shares of HEXO from $5.40 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in HEXO in the 4th quarter worth approximately $335,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. purchased a new stake in HEXO during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $337,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in HEXO by 28.0% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 637,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,346,000 after buying an additional 139,301 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its holdings in HEXO by 41.6% during the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 32,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after buying an additional 9,689 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Traynor Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in HEXO during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $97,000. 35.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:HEXO opened at $6.46 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $6.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.16. The company has a market capitalization of $790.65 million, a PE ratio of -1.32 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 5.31 and a quick ratio of 3.85. HEXO has a 1-year low of $1.60 and a 1-year high of $11.04.

HEXO (NYSE:HEXO) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 16th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.14). HEXO had a negative return on equity of 13.15% and a negative net margin of 517.61%. Equities analysts anticipate that HEXO will post -0.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About HEXO

HEXO Corp., through its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells cannabis in Canada. It offers dried cannabis under the Time of Day and H2 lines; Elixir, a cannabis oil sublingual mist product line; and Decarb, an activated fine-milled cannabis powder product. The company offers its adult-use and medical products under the HEXO brand name.

