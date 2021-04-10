Hive (HIVE) 24-Hour Volume Hits $40.53 Million

Hive (CURRENCY:HIVE) traded up 0.8% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on April 10th. Hive has a market cap of $268.89 million and $40.53 million worth of Hive was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Hive has traded 9.9% lower against the dollar. One Hive coin can now be purchased for about $0.68 or 0.00001134 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

TRON (TRX) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000207 BTC.

Velas (VLX) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000320 BTC.

WAX (WAXP) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000410 BTC.

FIO Protocol (FIO) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00000727 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00001879 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.53 or 0.00002550 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded down 21.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000003 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded up 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0317 or 0.00000053 BTC.

Credit Tag Chain (CTC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000507 BTC.

Centric Cash (CNS) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Hive Profile

Hive is a DPoS/PoB coin that uses the

Delegated Proof-of-Stake

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 26th, 2018. Hive’s total supply is 394,104,837 coins. Hive’s official message board is peakd.com/@hiveio. The Reddit community for Hive is https://reddit.com/r/hiveblocks and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Hive’s official Twitter account is @blockhive_ee and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Hive is hive.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “Hive is an open-source blockchain, forged in years of development to bring Web 3.0 to the world. With a diverse community of stakeholders and without controlling bad actors, individuals can experience true ownership in a decentralized blockchain & cryptocurrency. Hive distributes the new coins based on the Proof of Brain mechanism (PoB). Although it also distributes it to the stake holders trough curation and staking rewards so it’s a bit of hybrid, DPoS/PoB. Hive was created as an independent and decentralized fork of the Steem blockchain. The Hive network comes with two classes of cryptocurrency assets named HIVE and Hive Backed Dollars (HBD). Moreover, HIVE exists both under a liquid form (simply called HIVE) and a staked form (called Hive Power). HIVE is the liquid currency of the Hive ecosystem. “

Buying and Selling Hive

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hive directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hive should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Hive using one of the exchanges listed above.

