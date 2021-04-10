Hodges Capital Management Inc. Acquires New Shares in Legato Merger Corp. (OTCMKTS:LEGOU)

Hodges Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Legato Merger Corp. (OTCMKTS:LEGOU) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 152,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,547,000.
Legato Merger stock opened at $10.37 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.28. Legato Merger Corp. has a one year low of $9.96 and a one year high of $10.75.
About Legato Merger
