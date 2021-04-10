Hodges Capital Management Inc. Acquires New Shares in Legato Merger Corp. (OTCMKTS:LEGOU)

Hodges Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Legato Merger Corp. (OTCMKTS:LEGOU) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 152,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,547,000.

Legato Merger stock opened at $10.37 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.28. Legato Merger Corp. has a one year low of $9.96 and a one year high of $10.75.

Get Legato Merger alerts:

About Legato Merger

Legato Merger Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to enter into a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

Read More: What are earnings reports?

Receive News & Ratings for Legato Merger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Legato Merger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.