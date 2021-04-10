Hodges Capital Management Inc. Acquires Shares of 7,599 International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Hodges Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 7,599 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,013,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Financial Enhancement Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 852.4% during the fourth quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 200 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the period. Oxler Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of International Business Machines during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of International Business Machines during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Diversified LLC bought a new position in shares of International Business Machines during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Sage Private Wealth Group LLC bought a new position in shares of International Business Machines during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. 55.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on International Business Machines from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $139.77.

Shares of NYSE:IBM opened at $135.73 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $121.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.37, a P/E/G ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.25. International Business Machines Co. has a 1-year low of $105.92 and a 1-year high of $137.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $127.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $123.32.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 20th. The technology company reported $2.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $20.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.59 billion. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 48.69% and a net margin of 10.53%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $4.71 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that International Business Machines Co. will post 8.73 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 10th were issued a dividend of $1.63 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 9th. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.80%. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.90%.

International Business Machines Corporation provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. Its Cloud & Cognitive Software segment offers software for vertical and domain-specific solutions in health, financial services, supply chain, and asset management, weather, and security software and services application areas; and customer information control system and storage, and analytics and integration software solutions to support client mission critical on-premise workloads in banking, airline, and retail industries.

