Hodges Capital Management Inc. Boosts Stake in Scorpio Tankers Inc. (NYSE:STNG)

Hodges Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Scorpio Tankers Inc. (NYSE:STNG) by 22.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 55,050 shares of the shipping company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,200 shares during the period. Hodges Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.09% of Scorpio Tankers worth $1,016,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in shares of Scorpio Tankers by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 29,339 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $328,000 after purchasing an additional 778 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Scorpio Tankers by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 32,479 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $363,000 after purchasing an additional 1,144 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV raised its holdings in shares of Scorpio Tankers by 9.6% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 26,493 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $296,000 after purchasing an additional 2,318 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Scorpio Tankers in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, tru Independence LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Scorpio Tankers in the 4th quarter valued at $30,213,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.72% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Scorpio Tankers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on shares of Scorpio Tankers in a research note on Monday, March 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. BTIG Research lifted their price target on shares of Scorpio Tankers from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 19th. B. Riley cut their price target on shares of Scorpio Tankers from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Scorpio Tankers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Scorpio Tankers has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.40.

NYSE STNG opened at $17.60 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a PE ratio of 5.75, a P/E/G ratio of 0.19 and a beta of 1.18. Scorpio Tankers Inc. has a one year low of $8.28 and a one year high of $28.21. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $17.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.33.

Scorpio Tankers (NYSE:STNG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 18th. The shipping company reported ($1.04) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.10) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $138.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $135.93 million. Scorpio Tankers had a net margin of 18.26% and a return on equity of 8.82%. Research analysts predict that Scorpio Tankers Inc. will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 2nd were issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 1st. Scorpio Tankers’s payout ratio is -42.55%.

Scorpio Tankers Profile

Scorpio Tankers, Inc engages in the provision of marine transportation of petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Handymax, MR, LR1/Panamax, and LR2/Aframax. The company was founded by Emanuele A. Lauro on July 1, 2009 and is headquartered in Monaco.

