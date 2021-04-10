Hodges Capital Management Inc. Buys 1,713 Shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Hodges Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) by 9.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 19,000 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,713 shares during the period. Hodges Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $1,429,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in CVS Health during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $964,912,000. Boston Partners increased its holdings in CVS Health by 259.0% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,681,480 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $251,445,000 after buying an additional 2,656,101 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its holdings in CVS Health by 33.3% during the fourth quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 10,118,403 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $691,087,000 after buying an additional 2,525,912 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in CVS Health by 50.6% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,246,537 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $221,736,000 after buying an additional 1,090,493 shares during the period. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its holdings in CVS Health by 341.3% during the fourth quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 1,166,106 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $79,645,000 after buying an additional 901,845 shares during the period. 74.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on CVS shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of CVS Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, January 8th. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of CVS Health in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, SVB Leerink lifted their price target on shares of CVS Health from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $82.08.

NYSE:CVS opened at $74.07 on Friday. CVS Health Co. has a 12 month low of $55.36 and a 12 month high of $77.23. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $72.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $68.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The company has a market capitalization of $97.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.24, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.82.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 15th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.06. CVS Health had a net margin of 2.99% and a return on equity of 15.60%. The business had revenue of $69.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $68.67 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.73 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that CVS Health Co. will post 7.43 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, April 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 22nd. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.70%. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.25%.

In other news, SVP James David Clark sold 5,350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.00, for a total transaction of $406,600.00. Also, CEO Larry J. Merlo sold 62,893 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.00, for a total transaction of $4,842,761.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 586,222 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,139,094. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 568,539 shares of company stock valued at $42,735,902 over the last 90 days. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About CVS Health

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. The company's Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, including plan design and administration, formulary management, retail pharmacy network management, mail order pharmacy, specialty pharmacy and infusion, clinical, and disease and medical spend management services.

