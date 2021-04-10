Hodges Capital Management Inc. Buys New Position in CarParts.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTS)

Hodges Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in CarParts.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTS) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 100,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,428,000. Hodges Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.21% of CarParts.com as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PRTS. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in CarParts.com by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 48,425 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $523,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in CarParts.com by 235.9% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 810,397 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $8,760,000 after acquiring an additional 569,113 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in CarParts.com by 363.4% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 265,931 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,875,000 after acquiring an additional 208,550 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in CarParts.com by 2,041.1% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 412,910 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $4,464,000 after acquiring an additional 393,625 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in CarParts.com in the 3rd quarter valued at about $868,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.36% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CMO Houman Akhavan sold 226,731 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.73, for a total value of $3,566,478.63. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 345,212 shares in the company, valued at $5,430,184.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Alfredo Gomez sold 2,933 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.30, for a total value of $44,874.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 342,822 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,245,176.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 420,158 shares of company stock worth $6,545,769 in the last quarter. 46.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

PRTS stock opened at $16.40 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. CarParts.com, Inc. has a one year low of $1.75 and a one year high of $23.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $788.73 million, a PE ratio of -24.48 and a beta of 2.65. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $15.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.36.

CarParts.com (NASDAQ:PRTS) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, March 7th. The specialty retailer reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $119.73 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $92.31 million. CarParts.com had a negative return on equity of 69.79% and a negative net margin of 5.97%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that CarParts.com, Inc. will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

PRTS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Craig Hallum upped their price target on shares of CarParts.com from $20.00 to $28.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Roth Capital upped their price objective on shares of CarParts.com from $18.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. TheStreet lowered shares of CarParts.com from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CarParts.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.67.

CarParts.com Profile

CarParts.com, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an online provider of aftermarket auto parts and accessories in the United States and the Philippines. It offers replacement parts, such as parts for the exterior of an automobile; mirror products; engine and chassis components, as well as other mechanical and electrical parts; and performance parts and accessories to individual consumers through its network of e-commerce Websites and online marketplaces.

