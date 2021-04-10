Hodges Capital Management Inc. Buys New Stake in Lazard Ltd (NYSE:LAZ)

Hodges Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Lazard Ltd (NYSE:LAZ) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 31,959 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $1,391,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Ariel Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Lazard by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 5,541,371 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $234,400,000 after acquiring an additional 39,227 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Lazard by 14.3% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,097,468 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $173,322,000 after acquiring an additional 514,100 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Lazard by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,273,461 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $138,468,000 after acquiring an additional 72,228 shares during the period. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. raised its position in shares of Lazard by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,419,358 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $102,339,000 after acquiring an additional 202,187 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Lazard by 110.0% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,050,611 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $86,740,000 after acquiring an additional 1,074,081 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on shares of Lazard in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $49.00 price objective for the company. Argus upped their price objective on shares of Lazard from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Lazard from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Lazard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $43.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Lazard from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $61.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.10.

Shares of NYSE LAZ opened at $46.43 on Friday. Lazard Ltd has a 12-month low of $23.18 and a 12-month high of $46.94. The stock has a market cap of $4.88 billion, a PE ratio of 18.21 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16. The company has a 50-day moving average of $42.48 and a 200 day moving average of $39.95.

Lazard (NYSE:LAZ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The asset manager reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.69. Lazard had a net margin of 11.62% and a return on equity of 47.79%. The company had revenue of $898.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $684.89 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.91 EPS. Lazard’s revenue was up 24.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Lazard Ltd will post 2.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, February 19th were paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 18th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.05%. Lazard’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.32%.

Lazard Profile

Lazard Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a financial advisory and asset management firm in North America, Europe, Asia, Australia, and Central and South America. Its Financial Advisory segment offers various financial advisory services regarding mergers and acquisitions, capital advisory, restructurings, shareholder advisory, sovereign advisory, capital raising, and other strategic advisory matters.

