Hodges Capital Management Inc. Cuts Stake in Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLIC)

Hodges Capital Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLIC) by 31.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 56,646 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 26,346 shares during the quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.09% of Kulicke and Soffa Industries worth $2,782,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in KLIC. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,027,000. Hood River Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,325,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 245.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 579,778 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $18,442,000 after acquiring an additional 412,076 shares during the last quarter. Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 31.7% in the fourth quarter. Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC now owns 1,639,278 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $52,145,000 after buying an additional 394,865 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,410,783 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $203,927,000 after buying an additional 211,541 shares during the last quarter. 82.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on KLIC. Craig Hallum raised their price objective on shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries from $40.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, B. Riley increased their price target on Kulicke and Soffa Industries from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.75.

In related news, EVP Chan Pin Chong sold 10,578 shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.07, for a total value of $540,218.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 94,303 shares in the company, valued at $4,816,054.21. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Gregory F. Milzcik purchased 2,310 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $43.31 per share, with a total value of $100,046.10. Following the transaction, the director now owns 71,904 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,114,162.24. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders sold 46,078 shares of company stock worth $2,345,868 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:KLIC opened at $54.23 on Friday. Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $20.10 and a 52 week high of $56.67. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $36.09. The stock has a market cap of $3.37 billion, a PE ratio of 65.34 and a beta of 1.18.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries (NASDAQ:KLIC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.11. Kulicke and Soffa Industries had a return on equity of 7.92% and a net margin of 8.39%. The firm had revenue of $267.86 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $265.00 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. will post 1.35 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 25th will be issued a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 24th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.03%. Kulicke and Soffa Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.95%.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries Profile

Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells capital equipment and tools to assemble semiconductor devices. It operates in two segments, Capital Equipment, and Aftermarket Products and Services (APS). The Capital Equipment segment manufactures and sells ball and wedge bonders, and advanced packaging and electronic assembly solutions.

