Hodges Capital Management Inc. Grows Position in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL)

Hodges Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) by 16.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 30,275 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,300 shares during the quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Delta Air Lines were worth $1,462,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DAL. Oder Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Delta Air Lines during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Reby Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Delta Air Lines during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Dimension Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Delta Air Lines during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. South State CORP. acquired a new position in Delta Air Lines during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new position in Delta Air Lines during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.48% of the company’s stock.

DAL opened at $49.27 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.44 billion, a PE ratio of -2.53 and a beta of 1.45. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $48.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.88, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.23. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a 12-month low of $17.51 and a 12-month high of $52.28.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 13th. The transportation company reported ($2.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.50) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $3.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.59 billion. Delta Air Lines had a negative net margin of 42.88% and a negative return on equity of 39.69%. The company’s revenue was down 65.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.70 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post -0.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Delta Air Lines news, President Glen W. Hauenstein sold 60,586 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.46, for a total transaction of $2,633,067.56. 0.63% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Delta Air Lines from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Argus raised shares of Delta Air Lines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Delta Air Lines from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Delta Air Lines from $35.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Delta Air Lines from $55.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.10.

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, London-Heathrow, Mexico City, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, and Seoul-Incheon.

