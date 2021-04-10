Hodges Capital Management Inc. Grows Stock Position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Hodges Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 223.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,928 shares of the coffee company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,618 shares during the period. Hodges Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $1,522,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JNB Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Starbucks by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. JNB Advisors LLC now owns 5,093 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $545,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Resource Management LLC lifted its holdings in Starbucks by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Resource Management LLC now owns 5,660 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $605,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Starbucks by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 13,764 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $1,472,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Clean Yield Group lifted its holdings in Starbucks by 12.2% during the 4th quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 918 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harvey Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Starbucks by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Harvey Capital Management Inc. now owns 16,100 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $1,722,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.27% of the company’s stock.

Get Starbucks alerts:

In other Starbucks news, EVP Rachel A. Gonzalez sold 82,894 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.50, for a total transaction of $9,076,893.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 78,905 shares in the company, valued at $8,640,097.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kevin R. Johnson sold 170,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.07, for a total value of $18,881,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 515,934 shares in the company, valued at $57,304,789.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 406,184 shares of company stock worth $44,685,798. 0.41% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on SBUX. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Starbucks from $100.00 to $104.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Starbucks in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $115.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush upgraded Starbucks from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $108.00 to $124.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Starbucks from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $102.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Gordon Haskett upgraded Starbucks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $100.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $107.22.

Shares of SBUX opened at $113.18 on Friday. Starbucks Co. has a fifty-two week low of $70.35 and a fifty-two week high of $113.96. The company has a market capitalization of $133.25 billion, a PE ratio of 146.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.82. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $107.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $99.95.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The coffee company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $6.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.92 billion. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 18.07% and a net margin of 3.95%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.79 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Starbucks Co. will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 12th. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is currently 153.85%.

About Starbucks

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, and iced tea; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

Further Reading: Most Active Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SBUX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX).

Receive News & Ratings for Starbucks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starbucks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.