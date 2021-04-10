Hodges Capital Management Inc. Has $2.50 Million Holdings in NMI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMIH)

Hodges Capital Management Inc. lessened its stake in NMI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMIH) by 5.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 105,884 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 6,086 shares during the quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. owned 0.12% of NMI worth $2,503,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of NMI in the third quarter worth $98,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of NMI in the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of NMI in the fourth quarter worth $72,000. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new stake in shares of NMI in the fourth quarter worth $82,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of NMI by 17.9% in the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,941 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 597 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.94% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:NMIH opened at $23.17 on Friday. NMI Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $9.83 and a one year high of $26.13. The company has a market cap of $1.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.25 and a beta of 1.72. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $23.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

NMI (NASDAQ:NMIH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.10. NMI had a net margin of 40.51% and a return on equity of 15.70%. The firm had revenue of $109.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $111.18 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that NMI Holdings, Inc. will post 2.05 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP William J. Leatherberry sold 10,568 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.68, for a total value of $260,818.24. Also, SVP Julie Norberg sold 2,933 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.81, for a total transaction of $75,700.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 84,455 shares of company stock worth $2,036,114. Corporate insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

NMIH has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of NMI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of NMI from $26.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. BTIG Research upped their price target on shares of NMI from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of NMI from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.55.

NMI Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage guaranty insurance services in the United States. The company offers mortgage insurance services; and outsourced loan review services to mortgage loan originators. It serves national and regional mortgage banks, money center banks, credit unions, community banks, builder-owned mortgage lenders, internet-sourced lenders, and other non-bank lenders.

