Hodges Capital Management Inc. Invests $1.89 Million in TripAdvisor, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIP)

Hodges Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in TripAdvisor, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIP) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 35,070 shares of the travel company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,886,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of TRIP. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of TripAdvisor in the 4th quarter worth $31,220,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in TripAdvisor by 107.6% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,583,587 shares of the travel company’s stock worth $45,576,000 after buying an additional 820,640 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new stake in TripAdvisor during the 4th quarter worth $14,075,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its stake in TripAdvisor by 47.5% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,439,195 shares of the travel company’s stock worth $41,420,000 after buying an additional 463,599 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in TripAdvisor by 194.1% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 680,057 shares of the travel company’s stock worth $19,571,000 after buying an additional 448,788 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.51% of the company’s stock.

TRIP has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Truist Securities raised their price objective on TripAdvisor from $48.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on TripAdvisor from $26.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on TripAdvisor in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $51.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Financial raised their price objective on TripAdvisor from $48.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on TripAdvisor from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.11.

Shares of NASDAQ TRIP opened at $52.49 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.76 and a beta of 1.48. The business has a 50-day moving average of $52.55 and a 200-day moving average of $33.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 2.65 and a quick ratio of 2.65. TripAdvisor, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.53 and a fifty-two week high of $64.95.

TripAdvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 18th. The travel company reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $116.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $103.12 million. TripAdvisor had a negative return on equity of 15.76% and a negative net margin of 24.54%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that TripAdvisor, Inc. will post -1.72 EPS for the current year.

About TripAdvisor

TripAdvisor, Inc operates as an online travel company. It operates in two segments, Hotels, Media & Platform; and Experiences & Dining. The company operates TripAdvisor-branded websites, including tripadvisor.com in the United States; and localized versions of the website in 48 markets and 28 languages.

