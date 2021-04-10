Hodges Capital Management Inc. Lowers Stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Hodges Capital Management Inc. reduced its position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 13.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 67,420 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 10,810 shares during the quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in AT&T were worth $2,041,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in T. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of AT&T in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,019,873,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of AT&T by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 78,703,060 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,263,501,000 after acquiring an additional 3,680,978 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of AT&T by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 485,568,654 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $13,964,955,000 after acquiring an additional 3,666,423 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of AT&T by 56.7% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,121,975 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $291,106,000 after acquiring an additional 3,663,529 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd raised its holdings in shares of AT&T by 329.5% in the fourth quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd now owns 3,164,225 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $91,003,000 after acquiring an additional 2,427,547 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.17% of the company’s stock.

T opened at $30.04 on Friday. AT&T Inc. has a 12-month low of $26.35 and a 12-month high of $33.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $214.24 billion, a PE ratio of 19.76, a P/E/G ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.70. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $29.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.92.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The technology company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.02. AT&T had a net margin of 6.42% and a return on equity of 12.27%. The company had revenue of $45.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.58 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.89 EPS. AT&T’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 3.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 9th will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 8th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.26%.

T has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of AT&T from $31.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of AT&T in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of AT&T from $36.00 to $31.00 in a report on Monday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of AT&T from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $36.00 to $34.00 in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, CIBC reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of AT&T in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.47.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; video and targeted advertising services; broadband, including fiber, and legacy telephony internet and voice communication; and wireline telecom services.

