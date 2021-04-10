Hodges Capital Management Inc. Lowers Stake in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Hodges Capital Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) by 58.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,393 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 21,449 shares during the quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $1,818,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in Medtronic in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new position in Medtronic in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in Medtronic in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. JCIC Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Medtronic by 335.2% in the 4th quarter. JCIC Asset Management Inc. now owns 235 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the period. Finally, Diversified LLC purchased a new position in Medtronic in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MDT opened at $122.00 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $117.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $113.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $164.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.57, a PEG ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Medtronic plc has a 1-year low of $87.68 and a 1-year high of $122.05.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.14. Medtronic had a net margin of 12.69% and a return on equity of 9.71%. The business had revenue of $7.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.77 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.44 earnings per share. Medtronic’s quarterly revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Medtronic plc will post 4.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 16th. Investors of record on Friday, March 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.58 per share. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 25th. Medtronic’s payout ratio is currently 50.54%.

MDT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Medtronic from $122.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Medtronic from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $100.00 to $119.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Cowen raised their price target on shares of Medtronic from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Medtronic from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $140.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Medtronic from $126.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $122.78.

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group.

