Hodges Capital Management Inc. Purchases 5,000 Shares of Goosehead Insurance, Inc (NASDAQ:GSHD)

Hodges Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Goosehead Insurance, Inc (NASDAQ:GSHD) by 74.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,728 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Goosehead Insurance were worth $1,257,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Goosehead Insurance in the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 480.6% in the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,000 after purchasing an additional 1,014 shares in the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in Goosehead Insurance during the fourth quarter worth $245,000. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Goosehead Insurance during the fourth quarter worth $256,000. Finally, Prelude Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Goosehead Insurance by 137.3% during the fourth quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 2,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $304,000 after purchasing an additional 1,409 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 45.24% of the company’s stock.

In related news, major shareholder Robyn Mary Elizabeth Jones sold 36,314 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.54, for a total transaction of $4,776,743.56. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 333,790 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,906,736.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Mark S. Colby sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.70, for a total value of $562,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 69,160 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,730,812. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 62,376 shares of company stock worth $8,665,636. 63.43% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ GSHD opened at $101.74 on Friday. Goosehead Insurance, Inc has a 1-year low of $39.21 and a 1-year high of $174.79. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $126.72 and a 200-day moving average of $122.39. The firm has a market cap of $3.74 billion, a PE ratio of 221.17 and a beta of 0.62.

Goosehead Insurance (NASDAQ:GSHD) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.01. Goosehead Insurance had a negative return on equity of 26.12% and a net margin of 7.88%. The company had revenue of $34.65 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.72 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Goosehead Insurance, Inc will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Goosehead Insurance from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Goosehead Insurance from $120.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd.

Goosehead Insurance, Inc operates as a holding company for Goosehead Financial, LLC that provides personal lines insurance agency services in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Corporate Channel and Franchise Channel. It offers various insurance products, including homeowner's insurance; auto insurance; other personal lines products, such as flood, wind, and earthquake insurance; excess liability or umbrella insurance; specialty lines insurance comprising motorcycle, recreational vehicle, and other insurance; commercial lines insurance consisting of general liability, property, and auto insurance for small businesses; and life insurance.

