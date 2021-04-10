Hodges Capital Management Inc. Reduces Position in Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE:CCS)

Hodges Capital Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE:CCS) by 33.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,485 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 10,215 shares during the period. Hodges Capital Management Inc. owned 0.06% of Century Communities worth $1,236,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CCS. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Century Communities by 493.7% in the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 369,048 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $16,157,000 after buying an additional 306,890 shares during the period. Peregrine Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Century Communities by 72.0% in the 4th quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 386,616 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $16,926,000 after buying an additional 161,827 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Century Communities by 34.3% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 502,797 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $22,013,000 after buying an additional 128,432 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Century Communities by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,222,450 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $228,638,000 after buying an additional 83,089 shares during the period. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Century Communities in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,637,000. 93.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Century Communities news, CEO Robert J. Francescon sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $4,500,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 403,465 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,207,900. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 13.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of CCS stock opened at $65.65 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.03 and a beta of 1.94. Century Communities, Inc. has a one year low of $14.25 and a one year high of $67.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.58. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $59.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.22.

Century Communities (NYSE:CCS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The construction company reported $2.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.75 by $1.00. The company had revenue of $987.78 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $930.03 million. Century Communities had a net margin of 5.65% and a return on equity of 14.90%. As a group, research analysts predict that Century Communities, Inc. will post 5.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CCS. B. Riley increased their price target on shares of Century Communities from $60.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Wedbush upgraded shares of Century Communities from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $48.00 to $64.00 in a report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Century Communities from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.40.

Century Communities Profile

Century Communities, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, development, construction, marketing, and sale of single-family attached and detached homes. It is also involved in the entitlement and development of the underlying land; and provision of mortgage, title, and insurance services to its home buyers.

