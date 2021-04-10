Hodges Capital Management Inc. Sells 1,250 Shares of NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI)

Hodges Capital Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) by 18.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,650 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after selling 1,250 shares during the quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $1,138,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC bought a new stake in NXP Semiconductors during the first quarter worth about $236,000. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new stake in NXP Semiconductors during the first quarter worth about $205,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its stake in NXP Semiconductors by 61.4% during the first quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 710 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $142,000 after buying an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in NXP Semiconductors during the first quarter worth about $306,000. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its stake in NXP Semiconductors by 126.1% during the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 21,217 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $4,272,000 after buying an additional 11,832 shares during the last quarter. 88.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $200.00 to $223.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $173.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Truist upped their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $165.00 to $209.00 in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of NXP Semiconductors from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $152.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Monday, December 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. NXP Semiconductors has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $187.83.

Shares of NASDAQ:NXPI opened at $209.19 on Friday. NXP Semiconductors has a 52 week low of $80.46 and a 52 week high of $216.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.64. The company has a market capitalization of $57.68 billion, a PE ratio of -394.70, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $192.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $164.32.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, January 31st. The semiconductor provider reported $2.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.12. NXP Semiconductors had a negative net margin of 1.70% and a positive return on equity of 17.16%. The company had revenue of $2.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.47 billion. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that NXP Semiconductors will post 4.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.563 per share. This is an increase from NXP Semiconductors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th. This represents a $2.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.08%. NXP Semiconductors’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.99%.

In related news, EVP Christopher L. Jensen sold 1,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.03, for a total value of $347,757.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $221,649.33. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jennifer Wuamett sold 2,697 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.09, for a total transaction of $526,157.73. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 5,616 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,095,625.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 87,241 shares of company stock valued at $17,264,884 in the last three months. 0.56% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NXP Semiconductors Profile

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors including i.MX application processors and i.MX 8 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

