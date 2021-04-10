Hodges Capital Management Inc. Sells 20,109 Shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Hodges Capital Management Inc. reduced its position in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) by 35.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 35,849 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,109 shares during the period. Hodges Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in The Coca-Cola were worth $1,890,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KO. BTR Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of The Coca-Cola by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. BTR Capital Management Inc. now owns 28,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,585,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC increased its position in shares of The Coca-Cola by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC now owns 13,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $755,000 after buying an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Gleason Group Inc. increased its position in shares of The Coca-Cola by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Gleason Group Inc. now owns 12,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $679,000 after buying an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. increased its position in shares of The Coca-Cola by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. now owns 57,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,135,000 after buying an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Ocean LLC increased its position in shares of The Coca-Cola by 12.8% in the fourth quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 1,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.99% of the company’s stock.

Get The Coca-Cola alerts:

A number of analysts recently commented on KO shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered The Coca-Cola from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. HSBC decreased their price objective on The Coca-Cola from $61.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on The Coca-Cola from $59.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Royal Bank of Canada raised The Coca-Cola from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered The Coca-Cola from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $57.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.86.

Shares of NYSE:KO opened at $53.18 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $51.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94. The Coca-Cola Company has a 12-month low of $43.20 and a 12-month high of $54.93. The firm has a market cap of $229.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.70, a PEG ratio of 5.70 and a beta of 0.58.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $8.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.62 billion. The Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 41.37% and a net margin of 24.90%. The company’s revenue was down 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.44 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that The Coca-Cola Company will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th were paid a $0.42 dividend. This is a positive change from The Coca-Cola’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.16%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th. The Coca-Cola’s payout ratio is currently 79.62%.

In other news, VP Kathy Loveless sold 501 shares of The Coca-Cola stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.46, for a total value of $25,280.46. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 10,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $515,903.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Alfredo Rivera sold 20,000 shares of The Coca-Cola stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.15, for a total value of $1,023,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 62,000 shares in the company, valued at $3,171,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 80,501 shares of company stock worth $4,246,280 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

The Coca-Cola Company Profile

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plantÂ-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

Featured Article: What are the advantages to having securities held in street name?

Receive News & Ratings for The Coca-Cola Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Coca-Cola and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.