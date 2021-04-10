Hodges Capital Management Inc. Trims Holdings in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO)

Hodges Capital Management Inc. trimmed its position in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) by 27.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,424 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 2,400 shares during the quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Tractor Supply were worth $1,138,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TSCO. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Tractor Supply by 18.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,001,045 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,546,527,000 after acquiring an additional 1,712,525 shares in the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. boosted its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 56.5% during the 4th quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 3,505,334 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $492,780,000 after acquiring an additional 1,265,191 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 1,024.2% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,140,916 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $160,390,000 after acquiring an additional 1,039,430 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Tractor Supply during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $145,326,000. Finally, Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Tractor Supply during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $95,201,000. 88.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Tractor Supply stock opened at $177.69 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $20.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Tractor Supply has a 12 month low of $86.43 and a 12 month high of $180.85. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $169.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $150.19.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The specialty retailer reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.13. Tractor Supply had a return on equity of 46.65% and a net margin of 7.62%. The company had revenue of $2.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.72 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.21 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Tractor Supply will post 6.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 9th. Investors of record on Monday, February 22nd were given a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 19th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.17%. This is an increase from Tractor Supply’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.44%.

TSCO has been the subject of a number of research reports. Citigroup initiated coverage on Tractor Supply in a research report on Monday, March 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $158.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Tractor Supply from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Telsey Advisory Group increased their target price on Tractor Supply from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Tractor Supply from $155.00 to $156.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell started coverage on Tractor Supply in a report on Monday, March 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $158.00 price target on the stock. Eighteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Tractor Supply presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $150.08.

In other Tractor Supply news, SVP Christi C. Korzekwa sold 3,585 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total value of $591,525.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 14,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,471,040. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP John P. Ordus sold 14,047 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.75, for a total value of $2,244,008.25. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,531,044. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Tractor Supply

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

