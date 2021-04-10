HollyGold Hits One Day Volume of $466,816.00 (HGOLD)

HollyGold (CURRENCY:HGOLD) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on April 10th. One HollyGold coin can now be bought for $1.26 or 0.00002090 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, HollyGold has traded 23% lower against the dollar. HollyGold has a total market cap of $2.92 million and $466,816.00 worth of HollyGold was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.44 or 0.00002381 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001657 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.99 or 0.00067820 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $177.35 or 0.00293466 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.03 or 0.00005017 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $442.14 or 0.00731632 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $60,000.01 or 0.99284101 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $11.59 or 0.00019171 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $456.85 or 0.00755964 BTC.

HollyGold Coin Profile

HollyGold launched on May 25th, 2020. HollyGold’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,312,978 coins. HollyGold’s official Twitter account is @HollyGoldWorld

According to CryptoCompare, “HollyGold (HGOLD) hopes to create a happy and prosperous environment for its coin holders. HollyGold’s VIP Premiere Club allows its coin holders to have a chance of chasing their dreams of becoming the next “Shinning Star”. “

Buying and Selling HollyGold

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HollyGold directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HollyGold should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase HollyGold using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

