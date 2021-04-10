Hollysys Automation Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:HOLI) Shares Acquired by Schroder Investment Management Group

Schroder Investment Management Group grew its holdings in Hollysys Automation Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:HOLI) by 29.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,924,302 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 672,386 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group owned about 4.83% of Hollysys Automation Technologies worth $42,958,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of HOLI. Guggenheim Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hollysys Automation Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth $113,000. Paloma Partners Management Co lifted its position in shares of Hollysys Automation Technologies by 29.8% during the 3rd quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 16,985 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $188,000 after purchasing an additional 3,896 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hollysys Automation Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth $297,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hollysys Automation Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth $313,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Hollysys Automation Technologies in the third quarter valued at $326,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:HOLI opened at $12.85 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.37. Hollysys Automation Technologies Ltd. has a one year low of $9.83 and a one year high of $16.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 3.20 and a current ratio of 3.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $777.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.07 and a beta of 1.04.

Hollysys Automation Technologies (NASDAQ:HOLI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.04. Hollysys Automation Technologies had a net margin of 13.79% and a return on equity of 7.07%. The business had revenue of $195.33 million during the quarter. As a group, research analysts forecast that Hollysys Automation Technologies Ltd. will post 1.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Hollysys Automation Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Hollysys Automation Technologies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $16.10 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, March 5th.

Hollysys Automation Technologies Profile

Hollysys Automation Technologies Ltd. provides automation solutions in the People's Republic of China, Southeast Asia, India, and the Middle East. The company offers a suite of industrial automation systems, including third-party hardware-centric products, such as instrumentation and actuators; proprietary software-centric distributed control systems/programmable logic controllers; and valued-added software packages comprising real-time management information system, HolliAS asset management system, operator training system, HolliAS batch application package, HolliAS advanced process control package, and safety instrumentation system, as well as HOLLiAS MACS-N DCS, a proprietary nuclear power non-safety automation and control system.

