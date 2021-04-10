Holo (HOT) Achieves Market Cap of $3.10 Billion

Holo (CURRENCY:HOT) traded down 11.3% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on April 10th. One Holo coin can now be purchased for about $0.0184 or 0.00000030 BTC on popular exchanges. Holo has a total market capitalization of $3.10 billion and approximately $889.89 million worth of Holo was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Holo has traded down 23.9% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.27 or 0.00053175 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $12.35 or 0.00020345 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000362 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001651 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $49.23 or 0.00081114 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $370.64 or 0.00610675 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.52 or 0.00032159 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 10% against the dollar and now trades at $22.69 or 0.00037387 BTC.

Holo Coin Profile

Holo (CRYPTO:HOT) is a coin. It was first traded on January 16th, 2018. Holo’s total supply is 177,619,433,541 coins and its circulating supply is 169,164,199,065 coins. Holo’s official website is holochain.org . Holo’s official Twitter account is @h_o_l_o_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Holo is medium.com/h-o-l-o . The Reddit community for Holo is /r/holochain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Holochain (HOT) is a decentralized application platform that uses peer-to-peer networking for processing agent-centric agreement and consensus mechanisms between users. In Holochain, no true global consensus is maintained. Instead, each agent in the public blockchain maintains a private fork that is managed and stored in a limited way on the public blockchain with a distributed hash table. This enables every device on a network to function independently, and only requires the synchronization of data when necessary, or agreed upon by users. This could translate into higher scalability for dapps hosted on Holochain. The Holo ecosystem relies on hosts that provide processing and storage for distributed applications while earning redeemable credits. Holochain Dapps can be developed with JavaScript or Lisp, with support for front-end systems using CSS, HTML, and JavaScript. “

Buying and Selling Holo

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Holo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Holo should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Holo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

