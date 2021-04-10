Holo Market Capitalization Tops $3.28 Billion (HOT)

Holo (CURRENCY:HOT) traded 11.6% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on April 10th. Over the last week, Holo has traded 26.1% lower against the dollar. Holo has a total market capitalization of $3.28 billion and approximately $571.52 million worth of Holo was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Holo coin can now be bought for about $0.0194 or 0.00000032 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.99 or 0.00053064 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.57 or 0.00020855 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000357 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001660 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $49.06 or 0.00081378 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $370.77 or 0.00615022 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.36 or 0.00037092 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $18.43 or 0.00030572 BTC.

Holo Coin Profile

Holo is a coin. Its launch date was January 16th, 2018. Holo’s total supply is 177,619,433,541 coins and its circulating supply is 169,164,199,065 coins. The official message board for Holo is medium.com/h-o-l-o . The official website for Holo is holochain.org . Holo’s official Twitter account is @h_o_l_o_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Holo is /r/holochain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Holochain (HOT) is a decentralized application platform that uses peer-to-peer networking for processing agent-centric agreement and consensus mechanisms between users. In Holochain, no true global consensus is maintained. Instead, each agent in the public blockchain maintains a private fork that is managed and stored in a limited way on the public blockchain with a distributed hash table. This enables every device on a network to function independently, and only requires the synchronization of data when necessary, or agreed upon by users. This could translate into higher scalability for dapps hosted on Holochain. The Holo ecosystem relies on hosts that provide processing and storage for distributed applications while earning redeemable credits. Holochain Dapps can be developed with JavaScript or Lisp, with support for front-end systems using CSS, HTML, and JavaScript. “

Holo Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Holo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Holo should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Holo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

