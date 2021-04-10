HomeTrust Bancshares (NASDAQ:HTBI) versus Madison County Financial (OTCMKTS:MCBK) Head to Head Review

HomeTrust Bancshares (NASDAQ:HTBI) and Madison County Financial (OTCMKTS:MCBK) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings, profitability, valuation and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares HomeTrust Bancshares and Madison County Financial’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets HomeTrust Bancshares 12.20% 4.84% 0.55% Madison County Financial N/A N/A N/A

HomeTrust Bancshares has a beta of 0.68, meaning that its share price is 32% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Madison County Financial has a beta of 0.2, meaning that its share price is 80% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares HomeTrust Bancshares and Madison County Financial’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio HomeTrust Bancshares $166.59 million 2.54 $22.78 million $1.30 19.53 Madison County Financial $19.41 million 4.28 $5.58 million N/A N/A

HomeTrust Bancshares has higher revenue and earnings than Madison County Financial.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

59.1% of HomeTrust Bancshares shares are owned by institutional investors. 7.3% of HomeTrust Bancshares shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 16.9% of Madison County Financial shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for HomeTrust Bancshares and Madison County Financial, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score HomeTrust Bancshares 0 2 0 0 2.00 Madison County Financial 0 0 0 0 N/A

HomeTrust Bancshares currently has a consensus price target of $15.25, suggesting a potential downside of 39.94%. Given HomeTrust Bancshares’ higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe HomeTrust Bancshares is more favorable than Madison County Financial.

Dividends

HomeTrust Bancshares pays an annual dividend of $0.32 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.3%. Madison County Financial pays an annual dividend of $0.53 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.7%. HomeTrust Bancshares pays out 24.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. HomeTrust Bancshares has increased its dividend for 2 consecutive years.

Summary

HomeTrust Bancshares beats Madison County Financial on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About HomeTrust Bancshares

HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for HomeTrust Bank that provides a range of retail and commercial banking products and services. Its deposit products include savings, money market, and demand accounts, as well as certificates of deposit for individuals, businesses, and nonprofit organizations. The company's loan portfolio comprises retail consumer loans, such as one-to-four-family real estate lending, home equity lines of credit, construction and land/lots, indirect auto finance, and consumer lending; and commercial loans that include commercial real estate lending, construction and development lending, and commercial and industrial loans. It also provides small business administration loans, equipment finance leases, indirect automobile loans, and municipal leases; and cash management and online/mobile banking services. As of June 30, 2020, the company operated 41 offices in North Carolina, Upstate South Carolina, East Tennessee, and Southwest Virginia. HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc. was founded in 1926 and is headquartered in Asheville, North Carolina.

About Madison County Financial

Madison County Financial, Inc. operates as the holding company for Madison County Bank that provides banking and financial services to individual and corporate customers in Nebraska, the United States. It offers deposits, such as checking, savings, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; credit and debit cards; home loans; and consumer loans, including home equity lines of credit, second mortgage, home improvement, recreational vehicle, personal, and overdraft protection loans, as well as loans for automobiles, trucks, and vans. The company also provides agricultural real estate, machinery and equipment, livestock and crop, and operating loans; and commercial real estate, construction, investment property, and working capital loans, as well as equipment financing services. In addition, it offers online and mobile banking, as well as merchant services. The company was formerly known as Madison County Holding Company and changed its name to Madison County Financial, Inc. in October 2012. Madison County Financial, Inc. was founded in 1888 and is headquartered in Madison, Nebraska.

