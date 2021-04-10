HOMIHELP (HOMI) Trading 3.7% Lower Over Last Week

HOMIHELP (CURRENCY:HOMI) traded 0.6% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on April 10th. One HOMIHELP coin can currently be purchased for about $2.95 or 0.00004996 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. HOMIHELP has a market capitalization of $3.39 million and $75,877.00 worth of HOMIHELP was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, HOMIHELP has traded 3.7% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $31.39 or 0.00053165 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $12.20 or 0.00020661 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000359 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001694 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $366.02 or 0.00619995 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $48.35 or 0.00081904 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.28 or 0.00037747 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $18.51 or 0.00031353 BTC.

HOMIHELP Profile

HOMI is a coin. HOMIHELP’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,150,359 coins. The official website for HOMIHELP is www.homihelp.com . HOMIHELP’s official Twitter account is @homihelp and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Homihelp is the communication bridge that fills the gap between the users' customers and their business. It provides omnichannel support tools for businesses to provide top class support for their customers. “

HOMIHELP Coin Trading

