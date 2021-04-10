Honest (HNST) Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $41,076.00

Honest (CURRENCY:HNST) traded down 1.5% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on April 10th. One Honest coin can currently be purchased for $0.0331 or 0.00000055 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Honest has traded 4.1% lower against the dollar. Honest has a market capitalization of $3.11 million and approximately $41,076.00 worth of Honest was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 31.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00002165 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001654 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $41.44 or 0.00068493 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $184.14 or 0.00304357 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.10 or 0.00005125 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $453.59 or 0.00749701 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $60,038.35 or 0.99233335 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.93 or 0.00019715 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $431.89 or 0.00713836 BTC.

About Honest

Honest’s total supply is 400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 94,061,602 coins. Honest’s official message board is honestmining.com/blog . Honest’s official website is honestmining.com . Honest’s official Twitter account is @usenobi

Honest Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Honest directly using U.S. dollars.

