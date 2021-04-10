Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seventeen ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have issued a hold recommendation and nine have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $208.67.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on HON. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $194.00 to $199.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $222.00 to $244.00 in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Honeywell International from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. UBS Group increased their price objective on Honeywell International from $180.00 to $216.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $200.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of HON. United Bank increased its stake in Honeywell International by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. United Bank now owns 7,230 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,190,000 after buying an additional 473 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its stake in Honeywell International by 123.9% in the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 129,696 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $21,349,000 after buying an additional 71,780 shares during the last quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC increased its stake in Honeywell International by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 22,858 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,763,000 after buying an additional 556 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in Honeywell International by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 395,555 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $65,112,000 after buying an additional 10,283 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Fiduciary Investment Counsel Inc. grew its position in shares of Honeywell International by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. First Fiduciary Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 111,484 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $18,351,000 after acquiring an additional 1,823 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:HON opened at $226.98 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $211.35 and a 200-day moving average of $199.02. The company has a market capitalization of $157.86 billion, a PE ratio of 32.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.64. Honeywell International has a 52-week low of $117.11 and a 52-week high of $227.63.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The conglomerate reported $2.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $8.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.39 billion. Honeywell International had a net margin of 14.99% and a return on equity of 27.69%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.06 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Honeywell International will post 7.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 12th. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th were issued a $0.93 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.64%. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.59%.

About Honeywell International

Honeywell International, Inc is a software industrial company, which offers industry specific solutions to aerospace and automotive products and services. It specializes in turbochargers control, sensing and security technologies for buildings and homes; specialty chemicals; electronic and advanced materials; process technology for refining and petrochemicals; and energy efficient products and solutions for homes, business and transportation.

