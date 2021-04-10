Hope Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOPE) Shares Sold by Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lessened its holdings in shares of Hope Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOPE) by 84.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 568,502 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,199,579 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned approximately 0.46% of Hope Bancorp worth $6,202,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Hope Bancorp by 72.7% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,325 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Connable Office Inc. grew its holdings in Hope Bancorp by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Connable Office Inc. now owns 23,091 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $252,000 after acquiring an additional 1,468 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its holdings in Hope Bancorp by 8.9% in the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 22,364 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $170,000 after purchasing an additional 1,829 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in Hope Bancorp by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 70,843 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $773,000 after purchasing an additional 2,687 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Hope Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. 82.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Hope Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th.

NASDAQ HOPE opened at $15.27 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $14.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.22. Hope Bancorp, Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.03 and a twelve month high of $16.61. The company has a market capitalization of $1.88 billion, a PE ratio of 14.97 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Hope Bancorp (NASDAQ:HOPE) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.02). Hope Bancorp had a return on equity of 6.21% and a net margin of 18.62%. The business had revenue of $132.17 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $135.25 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.34 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Hope Bancorp, Inc. will post 0.92 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 5th were issued a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 4th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.67%. Hope Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.48%.

Hope Bancorp Company Profile

Hope Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Bank of Hope that provides banking services for small and medium-sized businesses, and individuals in the United States. The company accepts personal and business checking, money market, savings, time deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

