HOQU Trading 19.7% Lower Over Last Week (HQX)

HOQU (CURRENCY:HQX) traded down 10.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on April 10th. HOQU has a market capitalization of $401,895.11 and approximately $245,297.00 worth of HOQU was traded on exchanges in the last day. One HOQU coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0024 or 0.00000004 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, HOQU has traded down 19.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $32.08 or 0.00053042 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $12.56 or 0.00020761 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000357 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001655 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $373.17 or 0.00616979 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $49.27 or 0.00081465 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $18.70 or 0.00030924 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $22.33 or 0.00036915 BTC.

HOQU Coin Profile

HQX is a coin. Its launch date was November 27th, 2017. HOQU’s total supply is 275,854,380 coins and its circulating supply is 169,144,018 coins. The official message board for HOQU is blog.hoqu.io . HOQU’s official Twitter account is @HOQU_IO and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for HOQU is /r/HOQU and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for HOQU is www.hoqu.io

According to CryptoCompare, “HOQU is the decentralized marketing platform that allows merchants and affiliates to interact directly and ensures fair CPA deals based on a smart contract. “

HOQU Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HOQU directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade HOQU should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase HOQU using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

