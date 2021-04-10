Hostess Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWNK) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Hostess Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWNK) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the eight brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $16.50.

Several brokerages have weighed in on TWNK. Stephens began coverage on Hostess Brands in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Hostess Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target for the company in a research note on Saturday, January 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Hostess Brands from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Hostess Brands by 159.7% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 459,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,660,000 after purchasing an additional 282,517 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Hostess Brands by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,425,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,629,000 after buying an additional 390,163 shares in the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ boosted its stake in Hostess Brands by 20.5% during the fourth quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 453,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,639,000 after buying an additional 77,200 shares in the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in Hostess Brands during the third quarter valued at about $409,000. Finally, First Horizon Corp boosted its stake in Hostess Brands by 153.9% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 2,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 1,233 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ TWNK opened at $14.66 on Friday. Hostess Brands has a 1-year low of $11.19 and a 1-year high of $16.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.58. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $14.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.91 billion, a PE ratio of 29.32 and a beta of 0.75.

Hostess Brands (NASDAQ:TWNK) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.01. Hostess Brands had a return on equity of 5.84% and a net margin of 6.43%. Equities research analysts expect that Hostess Brands will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Hostess Brands

Hostess Brands, Inc, a packaged food company, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and distributes snack products in the United States. The company provides a range of snack cakes, donuts, sweet rolls, breakfast pastries, cookies, snack pies, sweet baked goods, wafers, bread and buns, frozen retail products, danishes, honey buns, coffee cakes, and sugar-free products.

