Hostess Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWNK) Shares Bought by Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Hostess Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWNK) by 6.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,005,513 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 58,035 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.77% of Hostess Brands worth $14,721,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Hostess Brands by 2,094.0% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,759 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Corp lifted its position in shares of Hostess Brands by 153.9% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 2,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,233 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Hostess Brands by 875.7% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 2,487 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Hostess Brands by 10.7% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Hostess Brands during the fourth quarter worth about $157,000.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Hostess Brands from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Stephens assumed coverage on shares of Hostess Brands in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hostess Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Saturday, January 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Hostess Brands has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.57.

Shares of NASDAQ TWNK opened at $14.66 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $14.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.02. Hostess Brands, Inc. has a 52-week low of $11.19 and a 52-week high of $16.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.32 and a beta of 0.75.

Hostess Brands (NASDAQ:TWNK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.01. Hostess Brands had a net margin of 6.43% and a return on equity of 5.84%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Hostess Brands, Inc. will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Hostess Brands Company Profile

Hostess Brands, Inc, a packaged food company, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and distributes snack products in the United States. The company provides a range of snack cakes, donuts, sweet rolls, breakfast pastries, cookies, snack pies, sweet baked goods, wafers, bread and buns, frozen retail products, danishes, honey buns, coffee cakes, and sugar-free products.

