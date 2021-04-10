Howdoo Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $1.02 Million (UDOO)

Howdoo (CURRENCY:UDOO) traded 3.1% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on April 10th. In the last seven days, Howdoo has traded 21% higher against the US dollar. Howdoo has a total market capitalization of $6.72 million and approximately $1.02 million worth of Howdoo was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Howdoo coin can now be purchased for about $0.0687 or 0.00000619 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.68 or 0.00052857 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.29 or 0.00020510 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000360 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001669 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $48.80 or 0.00081422 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $367.48 or 0.00613144 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.50 or 0.00030867 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0199 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Howdoo Coin Profile

Howdoo (CRYPTO:UDOO) is a coin. Howdoo’s total supply is 888,888,888 coins and its circulating supply is 97,821,309 coins. Howdoo’s official website is howdoo.io . The Reddit community for Howdoo is /r/Howdoo and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Howdoo is medium.com/howdoo . Howdoo’s official Twitter account is @howdoohq and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Howdoo is a blockchain-powered social media platform. It was designed as a single application that combines all the best features of existing social media apps, but with a new approach to putting users, communities, content creators, and advertisers together in complete harmony and control. In addition, Howdoo incentives and rewards contributions on the platform.”

Howdoo Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Howdoo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Howdoo should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Howdoo using one of the exchanges listed above.

