HOYA (OTCMKTS:HOCPY) Stock Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $117.98

HOYA Co. (OTCMKTS:HOCPY)’s stock price passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $117.98 and traded as high as $126.05. HOYA shares last traded at $125.61, with a volume of 100,397 shares changing hands.

Several analysts have weighed in on HOCPY shares. Smith Barney Citigroup raised HOYA from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 21st. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised HOYA from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised HOYA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $142.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 4.16 and a current ratio of 4.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.35 and a beta of 0.45. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $117.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $123.28.

HOYA (OTCMKTS:HOCPY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The technology company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.34 billion. HOYA had a return on equity of 16.58% and a net margin of 19.23%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that HOYA Co. will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HOYA Company Profile (OTCMKTS:HOCPY)

HOYA Corporation operates as a med-tech company, and a supplier of high-tech and medical products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Life Care, Information Technology, and Other. The Life Care segment offers healthcare products, including eyeglass and contact lenses; and medical products, such as medical endoscopes, laparoscopic surgical instruments, intraocular lenses, and prosthetic ceramic fillers and orthopedic implants.

