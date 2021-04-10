HTMLCOIN (HTML) Achieves Market Cap of $19.41 Million

HTMLCOIN (CURRENCY:HTML) traded down 2.5% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on April 10th. During the last seven days, HTMLCOIN has traded up 37.5% against the dollar. One HTMLCOIN coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. HTMLCOIN has a total market capitalization of $19.41 million and $216,542.00 worth of HTMLCOIN was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $60,303.20 or 0.99745377 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.96 or 0.00034667 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.44 or 0.00010655 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $287.93 or 0.00476251 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $196.39 or 0.00324845 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $446.70 or 0.00738874 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.52 or 0.00002507 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $59.56 or 0.00098517 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.97 or 0.00004906 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.36 or 0.00003896 BTC.

About HTMLCOIN

HTMLCOIN is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X15 hashing algorithm. HTMLCOIN’s total supply is 80,434,575,000 coins and its circulating supply is 53,067,332,240 coins. The official website for HTMLCOIN is www.htmlcoin.com . HTMLCOIN’s official Twitter account is @HTMLCOIN and its Facebook page is accessible here . HTMLCOIN’s official message board is www.htmlcoin.com/blog . The Reddit community for HTMLCOIN is /r/htmlcoin_community and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “HTML Coin is a rebrand of the HTML5 Coin that was exchanged at a 1:1 ratio. The HTML Coin is a PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency based on the SHA256 algorithm that was developed using a Bitcoin and Ethereum hybrid blockchain technology which integrates Bitcoin Core, Proof-of-Stake (PoS) and the Ethereum Virtual Machine (EVM). “

Buying and Selling HTMLCOIN

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HTMLCOIN directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HTMLCOIN should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase HTMLCOIN using one of the exchanges listed above.

