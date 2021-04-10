Humaniq (HMQ) Reaches Market Cap of $2.07 Million

Humaniq (CURRENCY:HMQ) traded up 17.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on April 10th. One Humaniq coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0111 or 0.00000018 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Humaniq has traded up 9.7% against the U.S. dollar. Humaniq has a total market capitalization of $2.07 million and approximately $4,475.00 worth of Humaniq was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.08 or 0.00053042 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $12.56 or 0.00020761 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000357 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001655 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $373.17 or 0.00616979 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $49.27 or 0.00081465 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.70 or 0.00030924 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.33 or 0.00036915 BTC.

Humaniq Coin Profile

Humaniq (HMQ) is a coin. Its genesis date was May 8th, 2017. Humaniq’s total supply is 207,143,695 coins and its circulating supply is 185,811,695 coins. Humaniq’s official Twitter account is @Humaniq_co and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Humaniq is humaniq.com . The Reddit community for Humaniq is /r/Humaniq and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Humaniq is a decentralized application created on the Ethereum blockchain to deliver banking tools to the roughly two bln global inhabitants without access to more traditional institutions using the biometric technology as a anti-sybil measure. The dapp is to be made available for smartphones, making it globally accessible. HMQ is an Ethereum-based token that will be used for all operations within the network and will also be distributed to users through bounty and referral programs. “

Humaniq Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Humaniq directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Humaniq should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Humaniq using one of the exchanges listed above.

