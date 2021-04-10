HUNT Market Cap Tops $56.26 Million (HUNT)

HUNT (CURRENCY:HUNT) traded 8.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on April 10th. One HUNT coin can now be bought for $0.51 or 0.00000846 BTC on popular exchanges. HUNT has a market capitalization of $56.26 million and approximately $60,063.00 worth of HUNT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, HUNT has traded down 23.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $31.99 or 0.00053095 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $12.29 or 0.00020403 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000358 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001663 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $49.16 or 0.00081594 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $371.49 or 0.00616561 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0209 or 0.00000035 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.59 or 0.00030855 BTC.

HUNT Coin Profile

HUNT is a coin. It launched on February 1st, 2019. HUNT’s total supply is 210,129,104 coins and its circulating supply is 110,357,399 coins. The official message board for HUNT is steemit.com/@steemhunt . HUNT’s official Twitter account is @steemhunt . The Reddit community for HUNT is https://reddit.com/r/steemhunt and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for HUNT is hunt.town

According to CryptoCompare, “HUNT token is an ERC20 based cryptocurrency that works as the key currency for HUNT DApp users to empower their digital lifestyle. It can be directly used in each DApp or utilized as a vehicle token for different purposes. “

HUNT Coin Trading

