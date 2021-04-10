Huobi BTC Price Reaches $60,647.56 (HBTC)

Huobi BTC (CURRENCY:HBTC) traded 3.7% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on April 10th. One Huobi BTC coin can now be bought for $60,647.56 or 1.00327193 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Huobi BTC has traded 5.3% higher against the US dollar. Huobi BTC has a total market cap of $1.69 billion and approximately $65.98 million worth of Huobi BTC was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 38.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.45 or 0.00002396 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001657 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $40.95 or 0.00067740 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $175.97 or 0.00291096 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.10 or 0.00005136 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $443.48 or 0.00733637 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $59,925.01 or 0.99131902 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.71 or 0.00019372 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $457.88 or 0.00757447 BTC.

Huobi BTC Profile

Huobi BTC’s total supply is 27,906 coins. Huobi BTC’s official Twitter account is @HuobiGlobal . The official message board for Huobi BTC is medium.com/@hbtc_finance . The official website for Huobi BTC is www.hbtc.finance/en-us

Buying and Selling Huobi BTC

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Huobi BTC directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Huobi BTC should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Huobi BTC using one of the exchanges listed above.

