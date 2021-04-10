Huobi Token Hits 24-Hour Trading Volume of $710.87 Million (HT)

Huobi Token (CURRENCY:HT) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on April 10th. Huobi Token has a market cap of $3.40 billion and $710.87 million worth of Huobi Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Huobi Token coin can now be bought for about $18.60 or 0.00031140 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Huobi Token has traded 12.7% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Huobi Token alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.70 or 0.00053065 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $12.23 or 0.00020463 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000360 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001673 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $48.66 or 0.00081452 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $365.45 or 0.00611681 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.91 or 0.00036677 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded down 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0195 or 0.00000033 BTC.

About Huobi Token

Huobi Token (HT) is a coin. Its genesis date was January 22nd, 2018. Huobi Token’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 182,827,444 coins. The official website for Huobi Token is www.hbg.com . The Reddit community for Huobi Token is /r/HuobiGlobal . Huobi Token’s official Twitter account is @HUOBI_Pro and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Huobi token is an ERC-20 token that allows users to receive a discount for any fees on the Huobi exchange. The HT tokens will be issued by an airdrop in which 60% of the tokens will be credit to the users' accounts, 20% will be used to support the platform operations and the last 20% will be used as an incentive to Huobi's team, with a freezing period of 4 years. In the future, the team plans to announce more benefits for the HT token holders. “

Buying and Selling Huobi Token

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Huobi Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Huobi Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Huobi Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Huobi Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Huobi Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.