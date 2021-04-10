Hutchison China MediTech (LON:HCM) Stock Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $458.99

Hutchison China MediTech Limited (LON:HCM) shares passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 458.99 ($6.00) and traded as low as GBX 402 ($5.25). Hutchison China MediTech shares last traded at GBX 419 ($5.47), with a volume of 13,359 shares trading hands.

The firm has a market capitalization of £3.05 billion and a P/E ratio of -23.28. The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 418.96 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 458.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.07, a quick ratio of 3.18 and a current ratio of 3.35.

Hutchison China MediTech Company Profile (LON:HCM)

Hutchison China MediTech Limited, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of targeted therapeutics and immunotherapies for oncology and immunological diseases in the People's Republic of China. It operates through Innovation Platform and Commercial Platform segments.

