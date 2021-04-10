HYCON (HYC) Trading Up 30.5% Over Last 7 Days

HYCON (CURRENCY:HYC) traded up 1.3% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on April 10th. During the last week, HYCON has traded up 30.5% against the US dollar. One HYCON coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0012 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges. HYCON has a total market cap of $3.12 million and approximately $783,251.00 worth of HYCON was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 11% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00003513 BTC.

VITE (VITE) traded down 17.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000453 BTC.

Poseidon Network (QQQ) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0334 or 0.00000055 BTC.

Obyte (GBYTE) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $39.31 or 0.00064772 BTC.

IoT Chain (ITC) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000303 BTC.

TrustNote (TTT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About HYCON

HYCON is a coin. Its genesis date was March 1st, 2018. HYCON’s total supply is 3,020,948,678 coins and its circulating supply is 2,670,948,677 coins. HYCON’s official website is hycon.io . HYCON’s official Twitter account is @teamhycon and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for HYCON is /r/HYCON and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Hycon is a blockchain-based payment platform. It enables the users to perform cryptocurrencies transactions between them through a blockchain technology based on DAG (Direct Acyclic Graph), which has the ability to publish several blocks simultaneously. In addition, Hycon provides its users with a crypto wallet supported by Windows, Mac, Linux, and mobile devices, as well as a hardware wallet option. The Hyperconnected Coin (HYC) token is a cryptocurrency based on the DAG technology. It is the platform native token and it will serve the users as a medium to exchange value between them or access supported goods and services. “

HYCON Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HYCON directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade HYCON should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase HYCON using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

