Hydro Protocol (HOT) Trading 0.9% Higher Over Last Week

Hydro Protocol (CURRENCY:HOT) traded down 4.7% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on April 10th. One Hydro Protocol coin can currently be bought for $0.0273 or 0.00000045 BTC on major exchanges. Hydro Protocol has a total market capitalization of $19.15 million and $1.00 million worth of Hydro Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Hydro Protocol has traded up 0.9% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $31.99 or 0.00053095 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $12.29 or 0.00020403 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000358 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001663 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49.16 or 0.00081594 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $371.49 or 0.00616561 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0209 or 0.00000035 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $18.59 or 0.00030855 BTC.

About Hydro Protocol

Hydro Protocol is a coin. It was first traded on January 16th, 2018. Hydro Protocol’s total supply is 1,560,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 702,000,000 coins. The official message board for Hydro Protocol is medium.com/hydro-protocol . The official website for Hydro Protocol is thehydrofoundation.com . Hydro Protocol’s official Twitter account is @ddex_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Holochain (HOT) is a decentralized application platform that uses peer-to-peer networking for processing agent-centric agreement and consensus mechanisms between users. In Holochain, no true global consensus is maintained. Instead, each agent in the public blockchain maintains a private fork that is managed and stored in a limited way on the public blockchain with a distributed hash table. This enables every device on a network to function independently, and only requires the synchronization of data when necessary, or agreed upon by users. This could translate into higher scalability for dapps hosted on Holochain. The Holo ecosystem relies on hosts that provide processing and storage for distributed applications while earning redeemable credits. Holochain Dapps can be developed with JavaScript or Lisp, with support for front-end systems using CSS, HTML, and JavaScript. “

Hydro Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hydro Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hydro Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Hydro Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

