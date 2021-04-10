HyperCash Hits Market Capitalization of $81.11 Million (HC)

HyperCash (CURRENCY:HC) traded down 0.9% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on April 10th. Over the last seven days, HyperCash has traded up 27.4% against the dollar. One HyperCash coin can currently be bought for approximately $1.80 or 0.00002989 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. HyperCash has a market capitalization of $81.11 million and $24.46 million worth of HyperCash was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $60,221.18 or 1.00025276 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $21.90 or 0.00036379 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.55 or 0.00010872 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $270.49 or 0.00449280 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $195.31 or 0.00324401 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $446.65 or 0.00741864 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.52 or 0.00002519 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $62.98 or 0.00104610 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.04 or 0.00005048 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004132 BTC.

HyperCash Profile

HyperCash (CRYPTO:HC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the BLAKE256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 21st, 2017. HyperCash’s total supply is 45,071,909 coins. HyperCash’s official Twitter account is @HcashOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for HyperCash is /r/hcash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . HyperCash’s official website is h.cash

According to CryptoCompare, “HyperCash is a decentralized and open-source cross-platform cryptocurrency. It provides users with the tools to exchange information between blockchains and non-blockchain networks. The HC ecosystem will consist of two chains that include the HyperCash (HC) main chain and the HyperExchange (HX) chain that is derived from the main chain but will work towards bridging communication between blockchains including BTC, ETH and others, and non-blockchains such as DAGs. The HC token is a cryptocurrency developed by HyperCash. It will be the currency that will power the platform as it is able to operate within both chains which have different functions on HyperCash. HC can be used to exchange value between users and access the available goods and services on the platform. “

HyperCash Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HyperCash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade HyperCash should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy HyperCash using one of the exchanges listed above.

