Hyperion 24-Hour Trading Volume Tops $50,162.00 (HYN)

Hyperion (CURRENCY:HYN) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on April 10th. One Hyperion coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0174 or 0.00000029 BTC on exchanges. Hyperion has a market capitalization of $3.43 million and $50,162.00 worth of Hyperion was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Hyperion has traded up 1.5% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.42 or 0.00052975 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.29 or 0.00020722 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000359 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001687 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $48.77 or 0.00082217 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $366.83 or 0.00618429 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $22.81 or 0.00038455 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.67 or 0.00031477 BTC.

About Hyperion

Hyperion is a coin. Its launch date was August 16th, 2018. Hyperion’s total supply is 7,876,642,307 coins and its circulating supply is 196,963,982 coins. Hyperion’s official message board is medium.com/@hyperionsgoffical . Hyperion’s official website is www.hyn.space . Hyperion’s official Twitter account is @HyperionHYN and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Hyperion, a decentralized map platform, aims to achieve the “One Map” vision – to provide a unified view of global map data and service, and to make it universally accessible just like a public utility for 10B people. Built on the Spatial Consensus Protocol which encloses not just spatial information but also value transfer, Hyperion fundamentally redefines the way to create and consume map services, conforming to its first principles to make maps aggressively open and decentralized. “

Buying and Selling Hyperion

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hyperion directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hyperion should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Hyperion using one of the exchanges listed above.

