Hyve (HYVE) Achieves Market Cap of $6.56 Million

Hyve (CURRENCY:HYVE) traded 2.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on April 10th. Hyve has a total market cap of $6.56 million and $1.26 million worth of Hyve was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Hyve coin can now be purchased for $0.25 or 0.00000422 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Hyve has traded down 1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Hyve alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 34.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00002313 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001657 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.02 or 0.00067909 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $177.01 or 0.00293041 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.19 or 0.00005273 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $444.83 or 0.00736428 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $60,191.38 or 0.99649261 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.73 or 0.00019415 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $457.03 or 0.00756630 BTC.

Hyve Coin Profile

Hyve’s total supply is 99,207,917 coins and its circulating supply is 25,719,231 coins. The official message board for Hyve is hyveworks.medium.com . Hyve’s official website is hyve.works . Hyve’s official Twitter account is @join_hyve

Hyve Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hyve directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hyve should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Hyve using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Hyve Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Hyve and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.