I/O Coin (IOC) One Day Volume Tops $33,978.00

I/O Coin (CURRENCY:IOC) traded 6.6% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on April 10th. During the last week, I/O Coin has traded down 4.8% against the US dollar. One I/O Coin coin can currently be purchased for $0.22 or 0.00000371 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. I/O Coin has a total market capitalization of $4.14 million and $33,978.00 worth of I/O Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $285.73 or 0.00481004 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.27 or 0.00005506 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $17.82 or 0.00030000 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,613.88 or 0.04400307 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000136 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000172 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0218 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000333 BTC.

Capricoin+ (CPS) traded 12.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000019 BTC.

I/O Coin Profile

I/O Coin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on June 15th, 2014. I/O Coin’s total supply is 18,800,296 coins. I/O Coin’s official Twitter account is @IO_Coin . The official website for I/O Coin is iocoin.io

According to CryptoCompare, “IOCoin has a strong development team backing it. The coin is X11 with proof of work and proof of stake. The proof of stake has an annualised rate of 2%. “

Buying and Selling I/O Coin

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as I/O Coin directly using US dollars.

