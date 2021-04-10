Ï„Bitcoin (Î¤BTC) Trading Down 7.5% Over Last 24 Hours

Ï„Bitcoin (CURRENCY:Î¤BTC) traded down 7.5% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on April 10th. Ï„Bitcoin has a market capitalization of $14.22 million and approximately $2.25 million worth of Ï„Bitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ï„Bitcoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $45,858.75 or 0.76489851 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Ï„Bitcoin has traded flat against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 24.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00002138 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001665 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $40.96 or 0.00068319 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $176.67 or 0.00294680 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.09 or 0.00005158 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $446.78 or 0.00745201 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $59,842.40 or 0.99813809 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.70 or 0.00019519 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $455.02 or 0.00758941 BTC.

About Ï„Bitcoin

Ï„Bitcoin’s total supply is 2,100 coins and its circulating supply is 310 coins. Ï„Bitcoin’s official Twitter account is @btcst2020

Ï„Bitcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ï„Bitcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ï„Bitcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ï„Bitcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

