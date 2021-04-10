iBTC Hits One Day Trading Volume of $403.00 (IBTC)

iBTC (CURRENCY:IBTC) traded 13.4% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on April 10th. One iBTC coin can currently be bought for $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, iBTC has traded down 47.3% against the US dollar. iBTC has a market cap of $19,915.10 and approximately $403.00 worth of iBTC was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get iBTC alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 16.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00001978 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001656 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.79 or 0.00069178 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $179.61 or 0.00297343 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.06 or 0.00005066 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $456.95 or 0.00756496 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $59,836.90 or 0.99060920 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $11.84 or 0.00019604 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $434.72 or 0.00719685 BTC.

iBTC Profile

iBTC’s total supply is 50,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 49,993,999 coins. iBTC’s official Twitter account is @ibtctoken and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for iBTC is https://reddit.com/r/synthetix_io . The official website for iBTC is ibtctoken.com

Buying and Selling iBTC

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as iBTC directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire iBTC should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase iBTC using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for iBTC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for iBTC and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.