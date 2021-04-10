Iconic Token Market Cap Hits $5.37 Million (ICNQ)

Iconic Token (CURRENCY:ICNQ) traded up 6% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on April 10th. Iconic Token has a total market cap of $5.37 million and $39,266.00 worth of Iconic Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Iconic Token has traded 7% higher against the dollar. One Iconic Token coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.54 or 0.00000907 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 26.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00002165 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001680 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.58 or 0.00068316 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $174.72 or 0.00294130 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.12 or 0.00005247 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $444.15 or 0.00747696 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $58,756.52 or 0.98913181 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.52 or 0.00019387 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $452.70 or 0.00762090 BTC.

Iconic Token’s total supply is 9,968,783 coins. Iconic Token’s official Twitter account is @iconiqlab . The official message board for Iconic Token is medium.com/@iconicholding . Iconic Token’s official website is iconicholding.com/icnq-token

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Iconic Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Iconic Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Iconic Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

