IDACORP, Inc. (NYSE:IDA) Shares Sold by Schroder Investment Management Group

Schroder Investment Management Group lessened its position in IDACORP, Inc. (NYSE:IDA) by 1.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 488,782 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 7,904 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group owned about 0.97% of IDACORP worth $46,938,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IDA. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of IDACORP by 821.4% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 821,877 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $78,925,000 after buying an additional 732,674 shares during the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of IDACORP by 28.5% in the fourth quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 773,401 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $74,270,000 after buying an additional 171,452 shares during the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp acquired a new position in shares of IDACORP in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $14,289,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of IDACORP by 233.4% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 151,940 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $12,139,000 after buying an additional 106,363 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC raised its position in shares of IDACORP by 933.8% in the fourth quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 78,714 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $7,559,000 after buying an additional 71,100 shares during the last quarter. 75.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of IDA stock opened at $99.43 on Friday. IDACORP, Inc. has a one year low of $78.91 and a one year high of $102.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a current ratio of 2.26. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $95.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $91.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.40 and a beta of 0.43.

IDACORP (NYSE:IDA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 18th. The energy company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.04. IDACORP had a net margin of 18.60% and a return on equity of 9.86%. The company had revenue of $315.69 million during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts forecast that IDACORP, Inc. will post 4.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 5th were paid a dividend of $0.71 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 4th. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.86%. IDACORP’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.61%.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of IDACORP from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $95.00 to $94.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $101.75.

IDACORP, Inc engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, purchase, and sale of electric energy in the United States. The company operates 17 hydropower generating plants located in southern Idaho and eastern Oregon; three natural gas-fired plants in southern Idaho; and interests in two coal-fired steam electric generating plants located in Wyoming, Nevada, and Oregon.

